 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Omaha police arrest second suspect in connection with fatal shooting outside Westroads

  • 0

Omaha police on Thursday arrested a second suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that took place in a Westroads Mall parking lot in September. 

Izayah Mapp, 21, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, second-degree felony assault and two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with a shooting that left one teen dead and another wounded, according to police.

The other suspect, J'Maun Haynie, 20, was arrested on Sept. 30 with identical charges. 

Officers responded to the scene of a reported shooting around 11 p.m. on Sept. 12 and found that Franco Vasquez, 18, had been fatally shot, police said. Haley Grim, 18, was also shot but survived her injuries.

In November, a prosecutor testified in court that on the night of the shooting, Haynie and another man got into the backseat of the car Vasquez and Grim were in to carry out a marijuana deal. The two men then showed guns, and Vasquez and Grim tried to flee, the prosecutor said. Haynie and his accomplice then fired their guns, killing Vasquez and wounding Grim, the prosecutor said.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Suspect in Chicago cop shooting arrested in Iowa

Suspect in Chicago cop shooting arrested in Iowa

A “fugitive” with ties to Chicago was arrested Wednesday in Iowa for allegedly shooting a Chicago police officer in the head last month near the Englewood District police station, officials said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Prosecutors gather evidence of 'war crime' in Vinnytsia, Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News