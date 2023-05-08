Omaha police arrested a woman on suspicion of second-degree murder Sunday in connection with a fatal shooting in the Capitol District.

Gom Gout, 23, of Omaha, was found suffering from a gunshot wound shortly after 1 a.m. near 10th Street and Capitol Avenue, a police spokesman said. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.

Keloni Jones, 24, of Omaha, was located a short time later while walking in the downtown area and taken into custody. Jones was taken to Omaha Police Headquarters to be interviewed.

The Douglas County Attorney's Office then determined the charges, the spokesman said. Jones also was arrested for suspicion of using a weapon to commit a felony.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward for information.