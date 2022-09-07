Omaha police chief accused of bypassing woman, redacting discipline records

They were on opposite sides of the courtroom.

The plaintiff, Omaha Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez, sat closest to the jury that will decide whether Omaha’s police chief was retaliating against her when he bypassed her for deputy police chief, though she scored as the highest candidate in 2018. The defendant, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, sat next to a deputy city attorney who said Schmaderer had eight reasons why he didn’t hire Belcastro-Gonzalez to be one of his top advisers.

Here’s a reason Schmaderer never contemplated, deputy city attorney Michelle Peters told jurors: Retaliating against Belcastro-Gonzalez for being one of two women higher-ups to formally complain about Kerry Neumann, who retired in 2020 as a deputy chief.

In fact, Peters urged the jury in the civil trial to not follow Belcastro-Gonzalez’s attorney, Tom White, down “rabbit holes” of issues that have little to do with her claims of retaliation.

Whether the issues raised Tuesday by Belcastro-Gonzalez are rabbit holes or land mines will be up to the jury to decide.

Day One of the weeklong civil trial had the city and Schmaderer on the defensive. White got two former commanders of the Omaha police internal affairs unit to admit on the stand to “very unusual” “irregularities” in the handling of Belcastro-Gonzalez’s and a female lieutenant’s complaints about Neumann.

Among Tuesday’s revelations:

Belcastro-Gonzalez and Lt. Staci Witkowski filed separate complaints in 2010, alleging that Neumann treated them with contempt and was far more hostile to them than he was to their male counterparts. Witkowski alleged Neumann was dismissive and degrading of her in front of subordinates. Belcastro-Gonzalez, who served as precinct captain for southeast Omaha, complained that Neumann (who was a gang-unit lieutenant at the time) was insubordinate, refusing to cooperate with her requests to help monitor gang members during Cinco de Mayo events. Once, during a spike in shootings in southeast Omaha, Belcastro-Gonzalez asked Neumann if he could send northeast precinct gang-unit officers to help with the surge. He laughed at her, she said. Belcastro-Gonzalez said Neumann told one of his sergeants that the only reason she got promoted to captain was her gender.

Neumann has declined to comment on the lawsuit in the past, though he has vehemently denied disparate treatment — at one point filing his own grievance and threatening a lawsuit over the handling of the internal affairs probe into him. Neumann was never disciplined.

Then-Police Chief Alex Hayes ordered Lt. Patrick Rowland, now retired but then head of the internal affairs unit, to not interview Belcastro-Gonzalez after she filed her internal affairs complaint. “Definitely a deviation” from the normal process, Rowland testified.

A sergeant confirmed Witkowski’s version of Neumann berating her in front of him, Rowland said. However, no transcript of the sergeant’s interview was in the internal affairs case file — which Rowland said was unusual. Further, Hayes told Rowland not to interview Neumann, the subject of the complaint. That led Neumann to file a grievance, noting that the union contract requires investigators to at least offer an interview of the target of an internal probe.

Hayes retired on March 30, 2012. Schmaderer was appointed chief in August 2012 and “this mess” ended up in his lap, though he had nothing to do with the original probe, Peters said. At the time, she said, Neumann was contemplating a lawsuit over the internal affairs investigation.

Schmaderer then went into the Witkowski case file and ordered redactions, according to Tom Shaffer, a deputy chief who once headed internal affairs. Schmaderer attached a Post-it note, saying the complaint was “dismissed without pred (prejudice).” “Take out all other notations of findings,” the chief ordered. Such a move isn’t typical. Schmaderer is expected to testify later in the trial.

Lost in all of this, White told jurors, were the two women who complained. Hayes ruled both complaints against Neumann were not substantiated but assured that he would talk to Neumann, Rowland said.

Fast forward to 2017. Several people applied to fill a deputy chief spot. Two of them: Neumann and Belcastro-Gonzalez.

Witkowski, then a lieutenant in internal affairs, talked to her boss, Shaffer, and was “quite adamant” that Neumann had no chance to be promoted. She assured Shaffer that Neumann had been reprimanded for his interactions with Belcastro-Gonzalez. Shaffer, who had been in the process of computerizing all internal affairs cases, went back and reviewed Neumann’s files again. No such reprimand existed.

Shaffer told Belcastro-Gonzalez’s husband, then-Deputy Chief Greg Gonzalez, that he was concerned — it appeared shortcuts had been taken in both internal affairs investigations. Hearing that, Belcastro-Gonzalez sent a letter to Mayor Jean Stothert’s office about the probes.

Meanwhile, Schmaderer had deputy chief spots to fill. During detailed testing for the spot in 2017, Neumann scored first and Belcastro-Gonzalez fifth. Schmaderer appointed Neumann.

Two more deputy chief spots came up the next year, 2018. This time, Schmaderer appointed Ken Kanger and Michelle Bang, who were numbers 2 and 5 on the list, respectively.

The No. 1 candidate on the list? Belcastro-Gonzalez.

White told jurors that city officials were so upset that she was first that they sent the testing back to a committee to be rescored. The re-tabulation didn’t change the outcome.

Still, Schmaderer bypassed her. White suggested it was because Belcastro-Gonzalez had gone over his head to Stothert’s office.

Peters countered that Schmaderer’s bypass of Belcastro-Gonzalez was only the third time he had selected a deputy chief, hardly a deep history. He since has bypassed others who scored first.

Peters urged jurors to avoid those rabbit holes, saying discrimination or retaliation had nothing to do with Schmaderer’s decision. One rabbit hole jurors won’t hear about: Peters herself has complained about city hiring practices, formally complaining that Stothert didn’t follow proper procedures when the mayor filled the city attorney’s spot in 2021. The mayor named one of Peters’ male colleagues instead of Peters.

As for Belcastro-Gonzalez’s snub, Peters rattled off eight reasons Schmaderer gave for not hiring her. At the top of the list: Schmaderer wrote in his notes from his 2017 interview with Belcastro-Gonzalez that he thought she had a “huge chip on her shoulder.”

White said the reasons the chief gave were “pretextual” slights the chief came up with so he could retaliate against Belcastro-Gonzalez.

“The evidence will show those reasons were flat-out false,” White said. “She didn’t sit quietly. She was a troublemaker. She stood up for women in the workplace.”