Omaha police chief requests termination of captain put on leave in January

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has formally requested the termination of a longtime southeast precinct captain who was put on leave in January.

Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez had been on paid administrative leave since Jan. 19 because of an internal affairs investigation regarding alleged violations that have not been disclosed.

The Omaha Police Department announced on Wednesday Schmaderer's decision to move forward with her termination process, which officially began May 12. In the press release, Schmaderer declined to further comment on the specific allegations.

Belcastro-Gonzalez is awaiting a scheduled September trial for a federal lawsuit she filed in December 2019 against the City of Omaha and Schmaderer. She alleges that she was discriminated and retaliated against for reporting sexual harassment against a former deputy chief.

She also alleged in the suit that she was passed over for multiple promotions and that city and police officials did not thoroughly investigate, document or retain records of female mistreatment within OPD.

The city has denied the allegations.

Belcastro-Gonzalez declined to comment Wednesday and referred a reporter's questions to the attorney representing her in the lawsuit, Tom White. White could not be reached Wednesday morning.

As an officer represented by the Omaha police union, she can contest the decision in a due-process hearing with the City of Omaha's human resources director. She has not resigned in light of Schmaderer's decision.

Tony Conner, the president of the Omaha Police Officers Association, said the city's human resources director will make findings that either agree or disagree with Schmaderer's request. Schmaderer, he said, ultimately has the final say.

An officer can then appeal Schmaderer's final disciplinary decision within 10 days and have another hearing in front of a personnel board or a third-party arbitrator.

Conner declined to comment specifically on Belcastro-Gonzalez's situation.

"We're going to be consistent as we always are with discipline and not share any details," he said. "It's an internal personnel matter."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0