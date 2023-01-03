 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha police identify suspect in 2015 double killing of cousins

Omaha police have identified an Omaha man they say is responsible for the slayings of two cousins who were fatally shot in 2015.

Cavin D. Cooper, 35, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three firearms charges in connection with the homicides of Lafayette Antonio Reed and Diondre Mitchell on May 5, 2015.

Cavin Cooper

Cavin Cooper

Reed and Mitchell, both 27, were found dead by Omaha police officers about 4:35 a.m. that day at 28th and Spencer streets, in the Spencer Apartments public housing complex.

Lafayette Antonio Reed

Lafayette Antonio Reed, 27, was fatally shot in May 2015.

The two were second cousins. Reed had two daughters, and Mitchell was the father of four boys.

Diondre Mitchell

Diondre Mitchell, 27, was fatally shot in May 2015.

Cooper is currently in the Nebraska prison system serving essentially a life sentence on charges of first-degree assault and two gun charges stemming from a July 2018 shooting.

He had three prior stints in prison, according to jail records.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

