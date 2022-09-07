Omaha police investigating after man dies by suicide with officers present

OMAHA — A 25-year-old man shot and killed himself Saturday morning just minutes after Omaha police officers arrived on scene and attempted to talk him out of taking his life, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a suicidal person near the intersection of North 77th and Mary streets just before 7:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department.

Two officers arrived at the scene at 7:39 a.m. and found Daniel Davis, 25, standing in a front yard, according to the news release. He was armed with a pistol.

For approximately four minutes, the officers tried negotiating with Davis, repeatedly asking him to drop the firearm and offering him help, according to the news release.

Davis then shot himself, police said.

Both officers rushed to Davis to provide first aid.

Omaha Fire Department medics took Davis to Nebraska Medical Center, where he was declared dead.

Officers' presence at the scene means it is being investigated as an in-custody death. Neither officer fired their weapon, according to the news release. Both have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation, which is ongoing.

The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting with the investigation, according to the police department. The incident was captured on the officers' body cameras.

In accordance with state law, the case will be presented to a grand jury once the investigation is completed.