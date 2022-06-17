Omaha police issuing over 90 citations related to illegal street racing

The Omaha Police Department plans to issue citations to more than 90 people who they say participated in or gathered to watch illegal street racing.

Police said they used surveillance and other means to identify 18 people speeding while racing, 13 people driving recklessly and 60 people who entered closed parking lots to watch races, according to a press release. In the coming weeks, they will issue citations to those identified.

Racing on highways and reckless driving are both misdemeanors. Remaining at a property after it is closed is a civil infraction.

Police said they observed an increase in illegal street racing and reckless driving since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Surveillance and enforcement will continue throughout the summer.

