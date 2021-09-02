Omaha police officer charged in crash where sergeant didn't check for alcohol use

• When a supervisor tells an officer to stop recording;

• When a non-confrontational witness or victim refuses to provide a statement if the camera is on; and

• When, in officers' opinion, the recording would conflict with an investigation, be inappropriate in sensitive situations or risk safety of informants or undercover officers.

Citing the pending internal investigations of both and the active criminal investigation of Herrera, Omaha police officials declined to comment on the actions of either officer.

Herrera was placed on paid administrative leave until Tuesday, when he returned to work in a different position, Bonacci said. Kinsey never was placed on administrative leave, but he also has been reassigned to a non-patrol and non-investigative position. Both of their internal investigations are pending, Bonacci said.

Herrera never was booked into jail. Charges against him were filed Friday by Assistant City Prosecutor Kevin Slimp.