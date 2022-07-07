Omaha police officer disciplined for actions used on woman taken into custody

Omaha’s police chief has disciplined a veteran officer for actions the officer took when he was trying to take a woman into custody.
Omaha police reported Tuesday that around 5 p.m. May 1, officers were called to a house near 30th and Jaynes streets about a disturbance. The officers spoke with a man who had called 911 about the disturbance. He told them that a woman had damaged his apartment door.
The woman was cited on suspicion of criminal mischief and told not to return to the property.
About an hour later, police got a call to return to the address, where the 911 caller told them that the woman had returned and again was trying to destroy his property.
The officers saw the woman walking toward the property, police said Tuesday, but she turned around when she saw the officers. The officers then tried to take the woman into custody, police said, but she resisted. During the incident, police said, Officer Dave Stewart, a 16-year veteran of the department, stepped on the woman’s leg.
The incident was captured on video and shared on social media. Police Chief Todd Schmaderer then authorized an internal investigation.
The department’s Internal Affairs Unit determined that Stewart’s actions “were not in accordance with the Omaha Police Policy and Procedures Manual,” police said in a Tuesday press release.
The police union, the Omaha Police Officers Association, said the woman was resisting arrest and was repeatedly kicking the officers. It was under those circumstances, the union wrote in a prepared statement, that the use of force occurred.
“While video recordings of the use of force by professionals in a uniform will always appear troubling without context,” the statement reads, “we ask the public to reserve judgment until an independent entity reviews each case.”
As outlined in the collective bargaining agreement with the police union, the chief can issue disciplinary action ranging from a job performance interview to a 20-day suspension without pay to termination. “Chief Schmaderer has issued Officer Stewart discipline, to include remedial training,” the department said.
Per the collective bargaining agreement, police said, the specifics of the discipline can’t be released. “Officer Stewart is afforded due process through an appeal to either an arbitrator or the personnel board,” police said.
The union said it has been in contact with Stewart and “intends to provide requested guidance and assistance throughout the appeal process.”
The 21-year-old initially told police he was confident everyone at the rural Fillmore County party was of legal age to drink. But investigators later found at least 50 attendees were under 21, according to court filings.
A Davenport man already serving a term on probation for two vehicle theft convictions and a domestic abuse conviction has been arrested by Bettendorf Police in connection with the theft of nine American bulldog puppies.
Robert Mahler was serving a 50- to 81-year sentence on DUI and motor vehicle homicide charges out of Dixon County, where he was the driver in a September 2011 crash that killed two Wayne State College students.