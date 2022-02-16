Omaha police officer indicted on federal child porn charge

An Omaha police officer has been indicted in federal court on a child pornography charge.

Officer Christopher Groth, who has been with the department for 15 years, made his first appearance in U.S. District Court on Wednesday afternoon.

An FBI special agent filed the criminal complaint against Groth on Tuesday, and the case was unsealed Wednesday. An affidavit explaining the reasons behind the arrest remains sealed and a federal prosecutor gave no details at the hearing.

The criminal complaint alleges that Groth violated the law on Feb. 2.

Groth faces one count of transportation of child pornography, which carries a sentence of five to 20 years in prison.

He waived his preliminary hearing and remains in federal custody.

Groth was placed on paid administrative leave at the Omaha Police Department on Tuesday pending criminal and internal investigations, said Lt. Neal Bonacci, a police spokesman.

Groth joined as a recruit in 2007. As of last year, his annual base salary was about $86,000.

Bonacci declined to say whether Groth has been involved in child victim or pornography cases in his OPD career, citing the federal investigation and saying it's a personnel matter for the department.

