Omaha police officer resigns after he was caught dumping trash on neighbor's car

OMAHA — An Omaha police officer ticketed last week after dumping trash on a neighbor's car resigned Monday from the department.

William Klees, 31, was caught by his neighbor, Quatisha Valentine, taking a bag of trash out of their apartment complex’s dumpster, ripping open the bag and emptying it on the hood of Valentine’s car Nov. 6. He then did the same on the car’s trunk, she said.

Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said in a written statement that Klees resigned before an internal affairs interview scheduled for Monday. The resignation was accepted, Schmaderer said, and the Omaha Police Department will provide documentation to the Nebraska Crime Commission seeking a revocation of Klees' law enforcement certificate.

"Officer Klees has completely disrupted the peace and sense of safety for Ms. Valentine. His actions are not indicative of the values of the hard-working women and men of the Omaha Police Department," Schmaderer said. "His conduct is unbecoming of an officer and warrants his removal from the OPD."

Schmaderer had ordered an internal investigation into the matter Nov. 7. Klees, who Schmaderer said has moved out of the apartment building, had been with the department for about five years. He was placed on paid administrative leave Nov. 8.

Valentine said last week that she doesn’t think Klees should continue to work as a police officer because of what he has done.

“He’s in a position to protect and serve, and he’s completely doing the opposite,” Valentine said. “Behind closed doors, when cameras and surveillance are not shining on him with his gear on, he’s clearly shown his true self.”

Valentine's apartment is near 20th and Izard streets. She has said that after repeated instances of finding trash on her car and once having one of her car tires punctured, she set up a camera in her apartment window and pointed it at her car.

After she saw a man dump trash on the car, she said, she went outside to confront him. Valentine said she recognized him as Klees and had met him only one time, when he was wearing his police uniform.

During that interaction, she said, they had talked about how long each had been living at the residence. She remembered that Klees said the only issue he’d had in the area were homeless people who were nearby. Valentine wrote that she replied that the people weren’t a problem.