Omaha police officer who detained youths in his Gretna neighborhood is facing charges

OMAHA -- An Omaha police officer is facing felony charges in Sarpy County and is on administrative leave from the police department after he detained two juveniles who had been pounding on doors in his neighborhood during the early-morning hours.
Ja'Price Spears, 43, appeared Wednesday in Sarpy County Court, where he was charged with two counts of terroristic threats and one count of use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov said Thursday that the charges stem from an incident that took place in early April.
Polikov said three juveniles were pounding on doors in a Gretna neighborhood shortly after midnight. Spears, he said, drove after the kids, who were in a vehicle, and got them to pull over. He detained two of the three and handcuffed them until Sarpy County sheriff's deputies arrived.
At one point during the incident, Polikov said, Spears displayed his badge and service weapon. Two of the youths, he said, were charged with disturbing the peace.
A few days later, parents of the youths contacted the Sheriff's Office to complain about the use of force during the incident. After an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Spears.
Spears was released after his Wednesday court appearance. He is scheduled to appear in court again later this month.
Tony Conner, president of the Omaha Police Officers Association, said in a statement that he supports Spears.
"There should be no rush to judgment until all facts of this incident are known," Conner wrote. "What seems clear is that Officer Spears acted in a manner consistent with a person who was facing an unknown and potentially dangerous threat and did what he believed was necessary to protect his family, home and neighborhood. Police officers are held to the same standard as any citizen and I am confident that the legal process will ultimately prove Officer Spears was just in his actions and conduct.”
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Alfonso Jimenez
|Date Missing:
|06-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|216
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALFONSO is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 216 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Gracie Smith
|Date Missing:
|06-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
GRACIE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Mersadies Marie Sue Kvasnicka
|Date Missing:
|06-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MERSADIES is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Zac F Shepard
|Date Missing:
|06-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Seward CO SO Seward
ZAC is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Tate R Wolfe
|Date Missing:
|06-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Broken Bow PD
TATE is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Marcel Alejandro Jordan
|Date Missing:
|05-31-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MARCEL is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Susan Marie Williams
|Date Missing:
|05-31-2021
|Age Missing:
|54
|Current Age:
|54
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SUSAN is a 54 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Dion Schultz
|Date Missing:
|05-31-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Sidney PD
DION is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mathew Poehler
|Date Missing:
|05-29-2021
|Age Missing:
|41
|Current Age:
|41
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
MATHEW is a 41 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 175 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Anjalise Shockley
|Date Missing:
|05-29-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Gering PD
ANJALISE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Joslynn Nicole Johnston
|Date Missing:
|05-29-2021
|Age Missing:
|22
|Current Age:
|22
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JOSLYNN is a 22 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Emma Faith Smith
|Date Missing:
|05-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
EMMA is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kylee Schindler
|Date Missing:
|06-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
KYLEE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Alexis Eschen
|Date Missing:
|06-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|118
|Agency:
|Holdrege PD
ALEXIS is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 118 lbs. She has Black hair and Hazel eyes.
Ciela Walker
|Date Missing:
|06-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|148
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
CIELA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 148 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Crystasia Cooper
|Date Missing:
|06-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
CRYSTASIA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Gabriela D Swalley
|Date Missing:
|06-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
GABRIELA is a 17 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ethan William Kiefer
|Date Missing:
|06-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ETHAN is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 115 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Ajah S Lewis
|Date Missing:
|06-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AJAH is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Mary D Chuol
|Date Missing:
|06-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MARY is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Natalie Flores
|Date Missing:
|06-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|177
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NATALIE is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 177 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Brooke Scott
|Date Missing:
|06-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BROOKE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Kaylee Skye Kuster
|Date Missing:
|06-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|113
|Agency:
|Kearney PD
KAYLEE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 113 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Richard L Killham
|Date Missing:
|06-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|66
|Current Age:
|66
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Aurora PD
RICHARD is a 66 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Michelle Delacruz
|Date Missing:
|06-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|12
|Current Age:
|12
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MICHELLE is a 12 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jiaquan Williams
|Date Missing:
|05-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JIAQUAN is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 165 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Hodah A Alkhafaji
|Date Missing:
|05-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
HODAH is a 16 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Elena Rhodd-morales
|Date Missing:
|05-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
ELENA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 165 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lucas G Hayes
|Date Missing:
|05-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|42
|Current Age:
|42
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LUCAS is a 42 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Mariah Alconini
|Date Missing:
|05-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
MARIAH is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lamar Woolridge
|Date Missing:
|05-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LAMAR is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Aliah Longmore-harris
|Date Missing:
|05-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALIAH is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Gabriella Lussier Espinosa
|Date Missing:
|05-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
GABRIELLA is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dario Lance Chavez
|Date Missing:
|05-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|167
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DARIO is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 167 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Antaria Nicole Porter
|Date Missing:
|05-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|126
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANTARIA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 126 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.