Omaha police officer who detained youths in his Gretna neighborhood is facing charges

OMAHA -- An Omaha police officer is facing felony charges in Sarpy County and is on administrative leave from the police department after he detained two juveniles who had been pounding on doors in his neighborhood during the early-morning hours.

Ja'Price Spears, 43, appeared Wednesday in Sarpy County Court, where he was charged with two counts of terroristic threats and one count of use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov said Thursday that the charges stem from an incident that took place in early April.

Polikov said three juveniles were pounding on doors in a Gretna neighborhood shortly after midnight. Spears, he said, drove after the kids, who were in a vehicle, and got them to pull over. He detained two of the three and handcuffed them until Sarpy County sheriff's deputies arrived.

At one point during the incident, Polikov said, Spears displayed his badge and service weapon. Two of the youths, he said, were charged with disturbing the peace.