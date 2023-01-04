Omaha police officer who is part of PACE investigation files for retirement

OMAHA — An Omaha police officer whose home was searched last week as part of an FBI investigation has filed for retirement, the Omaha Police Department confirmed Friday.

Johnny Palermo will retired from OPD effective Jan. 20 amid a federal probe into the Police Athletics for Community Engagement, or PACE, program.

Palermo will have served 20 years. A department spokesman said OPD will seek to revoke Palermo’s law enforcement certification through the Nebraska Crime Commission.

Police Chief Todd Schmaderer announced last week that Palermo and fellow OPD Officer Daniel Torres had been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

Authorities served a federal search warrant at Palermo’s home Dec. 20. Federal search warrants were also served at the Corrigan Multipurpose Senior Center at 3819 X St., which is owned by PACE, and the home of City Council member Vinny Palermo, who is not related to Johnny Palermo.

“Chief Schmaderer was made aware of the FBI investigation from its onset and is aware of the search warrants,” according to a prepared statement from the Omaha Police Department. “A small group of OPD detectives have been assisting with the FBI lead investigation. The confidentiality of the federal investigation was of paramount importance and only a few OPD commanders are aware of said investigation.”

Federal agents also searched the Papillion home of retired Omaha Police Capt. Rich Gonzalez, who is PACE’s executive director, as part of the probe, and served subpoenas and a search warrant at the credit union that houses PACE's financial accounts.

PACE was founded in 2005 by the Omaha Latino Peace Officers Association and Omaha Police Officer Tony Espejo. Espejo approached Rich Gonzalez, his sergeant at the time, and broached the idea of helping at-risk youths through sports.

Rich Gonzalez retired from the Omaha Police Department in 2017 and became executive director of PACE.

