Omaha police officers kill active shooter at west Omaha Target

Omaha police officers fatally shot a gunman at a west Omaha Target store midday Tuesday.

Multiple 911 calls alerted police at 11:59 a.m. about an active shooting at the superstore, located at 17810 West Center Road.

The gunman, armed with an AR-15 rifle, fired at least six shots, according to early scanner traffic. Shoppers and employees were fleeing the store.

The gunman was white, in his 30s, and had "plenty of ammunition," said Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer. Officials believe the gunman entered through one of the front entrances.

Schmaderer said the first arriving officers went into the Target, confronted the gunman and killed him.

Police did not believe there was an ongoing threat to the public.

Schmaderer said the shooter had fired rounds, based on casings that were on the ground, but it was unclear if he was firing at anybody.

Police didn't know how many shots were fired either by the gunman or police.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Omaha Police Department, FBI, U.S. Marshals and Nebraska State Patrol, as well as the Omaha Fire Department, responded to the scene and blocked off the parking lot.

Schmaderer thanked his officers and the other agencies for their swift actions.

"This is what you want," he said. "When you have an active shooter in your city, you want a massive response like this."

Omaha police officers searched the store twice and found no one injured inside. Schmaderer said about 1:15 p.m. that OPD was about to conduct a third sweep.

One Target employee told a World-Herald reporter that he heard multiple shots.

One woman, who declined to give her name, was shopping in the toy department when she heard gunshots.

"I heard three shots," she said. "Everyone was in a panic. We all ran out of the store."

She said she and about a dozen people — employees and other customers — ran out the back door.

Authorities deemed the situation secure at 12:52 p.m. but told motorists to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

A number of Target employees went to the Sleep Number store to seek refuge after the shooting.

As of 1:45 p.m., the police presence on scene had dwindled, but there were still several cruisers at Target.

