Omaha police officer's termination upheld; he improperly used a pepper ball gun

An Omaha police officer's termination for improper use of a pepper ball gun during the spring 2020 protests has been upheld, the Omaha Police Department said Tuesday.

Grant Gentile was recommended for termination from the department after he fired a pepper ball gun at a protester's genital area and later bragged about it. 

Gentile had been with the department for eight years. 

The department’s policies and procedures manual states that officers can deploy a pepper ball to the front or back of a person’s body, from the shoulders down, excluding the groin and spine. 

Gentile's termination recently was reviewed and was upheld after an arbitration hearing, police said.

