Omaha police say driver killed in crash while traveling wrong way

OMAHA — A 27-year-old Council Bluffs, Iowa, man died in a one-vehicle crash early Tuesday in Omaha's Blackstone neighborhood.

DJ Michael Myers was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Omaha police spokesman. The crash occurred at about 12:30 a.m. at 37th and Harney streets.

Investigators determined that Myers was driving west on the eastbound street in a 2020 Kia Forte. The Kia left the roadway before uprooting a small tree and striking a guy wire.

The vehicle continued across an empty parking lot before striking a large tree in front of 332 S. 37th St. Myers was alone in the Kia.

The crash remains under investigation.