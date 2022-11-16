 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Omaha police say driver killed in crash while traveling wrong way

  • 0

OMAHA — A 27-year-old Council Bluffs, Iowa, man died in a one-vehicle crash early Tuesday in Omaha's Blackstone neighborhood. 

DJ Michael Myers was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Omaha police spokesman. The crash occurred at about 12:30 a.m. at 37th and Harney streets. 

Investigators determined that Myers was driving west on the eastbound street in a 2020 Kia Forte. The Kia left the roadway before uprooting a small tree and striking a guy wire. 

The vehicle continued across an empty parking lot before striking a large tree in front of 332 S. 37th St. Myers was alone in the Kia. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

Across roadways in America, a grim reality is driving calls for change as more people walking are killed. 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Mixed reactions from Republicans as Trump announces 2024 run

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News