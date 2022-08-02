Omaha Sports Academy founder pleads no contest to embezzlement charge

The founder and former general manager of the Omaha Sports Academy has pleaded no contest to a reduced charge in connection with the reported embezzlement of hundreds of thousands of dollars from the business.

Robert Franzese, 49, entered the no contest plea as part of a negotiated agreement that resulted in the reduction of one theft charge and the dismissal of a second one. He faces up to two years in prison and 12 months of supervised release.

Franzese had faced up to 20 years in prison on each of two felony theft counts alleging that he stole a total of $400,000 from the business.

The amended criminal information to which Franzese pleaded says that he stole $218,205 between July 2018 and July 2021. The reduced charge normally applies to any theft between $1,500 and $4,999.

In exchange for the plea, the Douglas County Attorney’s Office not only reduced the theft charge to a less-serious felony but also dismissed another theft charge that alleged he stole $180,000 more.

He will be sentenced Aug. 19. A judge’s note in the case says: “By agreement of the parties, no restitution will be ordered.”

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said the deal leaves open the option for a civil lawsuit against Franzese.

Kleine previously said investigators suspected that Franzese was using the money for gambling.

Willie Douglas, co-owner of Fast Break Sports LLC, told Omaha police in June 2021 that the alleged embezzlement occurred from December 2016 to April 2021, when Franzese was removed from the program.

Fast Break Sports LLC is the limited liability company associated with OSA and Predator Basketball League, according to records with the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office.

The alleged theft was discovered as part of an audit. Auditors found that money from a regional tournament organizer that was supposed to go into OSA’s coffers was instead being deposited into Franzese’s personal bank accounts.

Franzese was well known in the local youth basketball community, which has grown rapidly over the years. A 2019 World-Herald article noted that the Omaha Sports Academy league consisted of 600 local teams. At the time, OSA itself fielded 60 teams — 45 boys and 15 girls — third through eighth grade.

“On average weekends,” the article continued, “OSA can get 15,000 people through its doors. On big tournament weekends, Bob Franzese, general manager and co-owner of Omaha Sports Academy, is running games on 30 courts, from Bellevue to Council Bluffs to Elkhorn.”

A former attorney of Franzese’s told The World-Herald after Franzese’s arrest that he has dealt with addiction, anxiety and depression. He checked himself into a Minnesota rehabilitation center in April 2021 to address those problems.