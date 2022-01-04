Omaha teen fired at least 10 shots during car chase, killing girl, prosecutor says

A 16-year-old Omaha boy fired at least 10 shots at a car that he and another teen were chasing, killing a 14-year-old girl in the car’s back seat, a prosecutor said Monday.

The 16-year-old, Christian X. Hernandez, and another 16-year-old, Samuel Lopez, have been charged in the Dec. 22 slaying of Isabella Santiago.

Hernandez has been charged with first-degree murder, unlawful intentional discharge of a firearm at an occupied motor vehicle and two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony. Douglas County Judge Craig McDermott ordered Hernandez to be held without bail.

Lopez is accused of driving the car Hernandez was in. He has been charged with being an accessory to first-degree murder. McDermott ordered him to be held on $2 million bail.

After she was shot, Santiago was driven to the fire station at 25th and L streets and then taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center, where she died.

Hernandez and Lopez talked about catching up to the other car in order to shoot the people inside it, and at one point, the car came so close that it could have hit the other car, the prosecutor said. The teens, who the prosecutor said are documented gang members, had a dispute with the driver of the car Santiago was in.

Hernandez, sitting in the right rear passenger seat, fired at least 10 shots at the car they were chasing, the prosecutor said. One of the bullets hit Santiago in the back and pierced her heart.

Santiago was a ninth-grader at Omaha South High School.

