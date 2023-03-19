The teenage getaway driver in a 2021 fatal shooting pleaded no contest to a reduced second-degree murder charge days before the case was scheduled to go to trial.

Elijah Robinson, now 19, was originally charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in late 2021. He was the getaway driver in a shooting that killed 18-year-old KorVanta Hill as he took an evening walk around his neighborhood.

Robinson accepted a plea deal Tuesday in which he pleaded no contest to a reduced second-degree murder charge and use of a firearm to commit a felony. The case was scheduled for jury trial starting Monday.

According to detectives who testified at initial court appearances, Robinson and now-20-year-old Justyn Wagner were driving around and casing a known Crips neighborhood on the evening of Oct. 18, 2021.

Robinson was the driver, with a teen girl who later cooperated with police in the passenger seat. Wagner sat in the back. Minutes before the shooting, all three turned off their cellphones.

Near 39th and Pratt streets, they came upon 18-year-old Hill taking a walk around the neighborhood with his stepfather. Wagner got out of the car and fired 10 times, striking Hill in the chest once.

Hill was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. The bullet had entered his back and struck his spleen, liver and heart. He died later that night.

According to detectives, Hill had no gang associations.

“It’s a case of mistaken identity,” Detective Matei Jackson with the Omaha Police Department previously testified.

Robinson is set to be sentenced in May. He faces a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of life in prison on the murder charge and a minimum of five years with a maximum of 50 for the use of a firearm.

Wagner is facing charges of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and use of a firearm to commit a felony. His case is scheduled to go to trial in July.