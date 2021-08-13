Omaha violin teacher found guilty of molesting student, faces up to 5 years in prison

An Omaha violin teacher pleaded no contest Thursday to third-degree sexual assault of a child.

Michael B. Godfrey, 79, then was found guilty by a judge.

Godfrey faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced in October. Third-degree sexual assault involves touching of a child’s private parts.

In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped a more serious count alleging that he digitally penetrated a former student when she was between the ages of 8 and 10 years old.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said the family of the girl, who turns 17 this month and who lives out of state, was “thrilled” with the plea deal reached between prosecutor Beth Beninato and Godfrey’s attorney, Clarence Mock.

The girl’s father called Omaha police in November to report that his daughter had told her therapist two years ago about the alleged abuse.

The father said he waited to tell police because his daughter was suicidal, according to a police report.

In an interview with law enforcement in her new city, the girl said she was assaulted when her mother dropped her off at Godfrey’s house near 52nd and Izard Streets for violin lessons, according to a court document.