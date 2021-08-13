 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha violin teacher found guilty of molesting student, faces up to 5 years in prison
0 Comments
editor's pick

Omaha violin teacher found guilty of molesting student, faces up to 5 years in prison

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An Omaha violin teacher pleaded no contest Thursday to third-degree sexual assault of a child.

Michael B. Godfrey, 79, then was found guilty by a judge.

Michael Godfrey

Godfrey

Godfrey faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced in October. Third-degree sexual assault involves touching of a child’s private parts.

In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped a more serious count alleging that he digitally penetrated a former student when she was between the ages of 8 and 10 years old.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said the family of the girl, who turns 17 this month and who lives out of state, was “thrilled” with the plea deal reached between prosecutor Beth Beninato and Godfrey’s attorney, Clarence Mock.

The girl’s father called Omaha police in November to report that his daughter had told her therapist two years ago about the alleged abuse.

The father said he waited to tell police because his daughter was suicidal, according to a police report.

In an interview with law enforcement in her new city, the girl said she was assaulted when her mother dropped her off at Godfrey’s house near 52nd and Izard Streets for violin lessons, according to a court document.

The girl said Godfrey would have her sit on his lap and say, “I don’t do this with any of my other students,” the document states. Godfrey then would reach under her pants and underwear and fondle the girl, according to the document. The girl said the assaults occurred in Godfrey’s basement, which served as his violin studio.

“He’ll have to register as a sex offender,” Kleine said. “He’s facing up to five years. And the victim won’t have to testify. It’s a result we’re very pleased with, as is the family.”

Western Nebraska man dies in one-vehicle rollover crash

cooper@owh.com, 402-444-1275, twitter.com/CooperonCourts

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN chief says Afghanistan 'spinning out of control'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News