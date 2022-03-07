Omaha woman accused of beating 5-year-old boy to death ordered held on no bail

A 20-year-old Omaha woman beat a 5-year-old boy and then left him in the car while she went to work, authorities said Friday.

By the time Antonea Cannon took him to a hospital, the boy, Jaylen Hearnes, was already dead — rigor mortis had begun to set in, a prosecutor said in court.

Cannon was charged Friday with intentional child abuse resulting in death. A judge ordered her to be held without bail.

Jaylen, who turned 5 in December, was taken to the emergency room at Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus near 24th and Cuming streets sometime before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the hospital, a police spokesman said.

“It is heartbreaking. It’s so sad. And you know, we want to believe that our children will be protected to the utmost and people will protect our children,” Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said after Cannon’s hearing. “And then when we see something like this, it’s just so sad and maddening to see what this little boy suffered.”

In court Friday afternoon, prosecutor Rachael Henderson said Cannon had called 911 to report that the boy was cold and not breathing. Henderson said an autopsy showed the boy had suffered “non-accidental abdominal hemorrhaging that would cause unconsciousness and death in a short time period.” Jaylen also had other injuries, such as bruises.

Henderson said Cannon offered multiple conflicting stories about her actions and who was in charge of caring for the boy. Kleine said investigators already have uncovered inconsistencies.

Cannon told authorities that she went to her residence or a day care after work and then went to the hospital, Kleine said. But her phone’s GPS shows she went straight from work to the hospital, he said.

Cannon’s 3-year-old daughter told officials that “Mommy whooped” Jaylen, Henderson said. The daughter also was found to have various injuries.

Cannon was booked into the Douglas County Jail about 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

Cannon and Jaylen’s father have a daughter together who was born last year, according to court records.

According to a child support filing, the boy’s father was granted temporary custody of him in July. Jaylen’s mother was given supervised parenting time one day a week.

Jaylen’s father has, however, been in the Douglas County Jail since Feb. 2, facing various misdemeanor charges, including a third-degree domestic assault charge from June that involved Cannon.

