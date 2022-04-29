 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Omaha woman accused of sexually assaulting girls pleads no contest

  • 0

An Omaha woman accused of sexually assaulting four girls has taken a plea deal. 

Brittianee Bates, 24, originally faced eight counts of first-degree and third-degree sexual assault or intentional child abuse in connection with abuse that dated back to 2014. 

On Thursday, Bates pleaded no contest to four charges — two counts of first-degree sexual assault, one count of intentional child abuse and third-degree sexual assault of a child. 

She faces a maximum of 106 years in prison when sentenced in July. 

Three of the girls were on the same drill team as Bates, and a fourth attended a day care where Bates worked, officials have said. 

The girls told police they were assaulted or inappropriately touched when they were 9 to 12 years old. Bates was at least eight to 12 years older than the girls when the assaults occurred. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Canoeist drowns at Chalco Hills lake

Canoeist drowns at Chalco Hills lake

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said witnesses heard a man calling for help on the north side of the lake. Other witnesses said the capsized boat was near the dock, and the man went under the water but did not come back up.

Watch Now: Related Video

Italian court rules babies must have their mother's and father's last name

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News