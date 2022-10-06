Omaha woman charged with vehicular homicide following Bellevue crash that killed two

An Omaha woman has been charged with vehicular homicide following a crash that killed two people in Bellevue.

Maria Diaz Castelan, 33, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a Sept. 23 crash that killed 23-year-old Kirsten Fritz and 30-year-old Victor Munoz Garcia, according to a news release from the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office.

Around 8:15 p.m. the night of the crash, Castelan was driving a Honda Odyssey southbound on Fort Crook Road when she ran a red light at Cornhusker Road and struck two cars, a GMC Envoy and a Kia Sorento, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

Garcia, a passenger in the Odyssey, and Fritz, the driver of the GMC, were both killed in the crash. Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene, and Fritz died at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, police said.

All three occupants of the Kia Sorento — Sally Harrington, 38, Ladell Harrington, 46, and an unnamed 16-year-old girl — and Castelan were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries, according to police.

Both alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash, according to the attorney’s office.

Castelan’s charges include two counts of motor vehicular homicide by DUI and two counts of motor vehicular homicide by reckless or willful reckless driving, according to an arrest warrant filed on Sept. 29.