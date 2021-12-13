Omaha woman sentenced to probation for trafficking hundreds of counterfeit items

A 29-year-old Omaha woman will serve three years of probation for trafficking hundreds of counterfeit designer items from her residence.

Paw Moo was sentenced Friday on one federal count of trafficking in counterfeit goods, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Nebraska said Monday.

Officials said that U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted a package of counterfeit designer purses that was meant to be sent to Moo's Omaha residence in February.

On March 23, an undercover officer for Homeland Security Investigations delivered the seized shipment to Moo's address, and she accepted it. Agents then searched her residence and found a total of more than 225 counterfeit items.

Authorities found 114 counterfeit purses with such brand names as Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors, Chanel, Coach, Gucci and Yves St. Laurent, 77 counterfeit sweatshirts or pants with the brand names of Nike, Puma, Champion and Adidas, as well as forged designer belts, phone cases, a wallet, a T-shirt and blankets.

Moo later told investigators that she started to sell various items online in March 2020 and then began selling counterfeit products in the fall of 2020. Those dates matched her importation history, authorities said.

