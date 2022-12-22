 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omahan wanted in fatal Benson shooting extradited from Seattle

An 18-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an Omaha woman has been extradited to Omaha from Seattle.

Keanu Louis

Louis

Keanu Louis was booked into the Douglas County Jail about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was arrested in Seattle on Dec. 7 after being charged in a warrant with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying of DaeTiauna Kellogg.

Kellogg, 20, was found with gunshot wounds around 2:30 a.m. Nov. 6 near 49th Avenue and Miami Street. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and died at the hospital.

Louis also is charged with use of a weapon to commit a felony and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was found by the Omaha Metro Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service’s Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force.

On Nov. 24, Omaha police announced the arrest of 22-year-old Cameron Foster in connection with the case. Foster has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

