Omahan wanted in fatal Benson shooting extradited from Seattle

An 18-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an Omaha woman has been extradited to Omaha from Seattle.

Keanu Louis was booked into the Douglas County Jail about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was arrested in Seattle on Dec. 7 after being charged in a warrant with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying of DaeTiauna Kellogg.

Kellogg, 20, was found with gunshot wounds around 2:30 a.m. Nov. 6 near 49th Avenue and Miami Street. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and died at the hospital.

Louis also is charged with use of a weapon to commit a felony and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was found by the Omaha Metro Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service’s Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force.

On Nov. 24, Omaha police announced the arrest of 22-year-old Cameron Foster in connection with the case. Foster has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

