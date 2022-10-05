One airlifted after Iowa home explosion

Wapello County Sheriff Don Phillips said a 911 call came in around noon Tuesday for a reported home explosion in Chillicothe on High Street. Crews responded and located a nearly leveled home.

A man who lived at the home was airlifted by medical helicopter to an unknown hospital after suffering severe burns "to a good portion of his body," Phillips said. Authorities have not identified the man. He was able to speak to authorities and said he was the only individual home at the time.