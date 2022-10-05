One dead after crash between semi and tractor in Poweshiek County

One person is dead after a crash between a semi-truck and a tractor in Poweshiek County on Monday evening.
The crash happened at about 6 p.m. in the 4400 block of County Highway V18 near Brooklyn. The semi-truck and the tractor were headed north on the highway when the truck hit the back of a grain wagon being pulled by the tractor, causing the truck to roll into the ditch on the side of the road, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.
The driver of the semi-truck, 68-year-old Garland A. Roth, of Grinnell, was killed in the crash. The driver of the tractor, 72-year-old Charles E. Griffith, of Brooklyn, was injured and transported to Grinnell Hospital, according to the report.
The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.