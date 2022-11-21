 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One dead after I-80 pursuit extends into farm field in York County

A passenger in an SUV that fled law enforcement through a farm field was killed Friday morning when the vehicle crashed into a bridge guard rail.

Melissa Hernandez, 30, of North Platte died at the scene of the crash in rural York County, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release. The driver, 30-year-old Christopher Brewer, was treated for minor injuries.

Brewer was arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under suspension, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver and several traffic violations.

The state patrol said the pursuit began at about 7:40 a.m. after a trooper noticed a Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 80 near the York exit.

When the trooper attempted a traffic stop, a patrol spokesman said the SUV accelerated to more than 100 mph before exiting the interstate. The pursuit continued onto county roads south of I-80 before the SUV entered a field, drove through a fence and continued into a pasture.

The state patrol said the trooper ended the pursuit, but deputies from the York County and the Seward County sheriff's offices picked up the pursuit as the vehicle left the field and continued south.

Both the driver and passenger were thrown from the vehicle at the crash site, where investigators discovered meth, the state patrol said.

The York County attorney assigned the State Patrol to conduct the crash investigation, and a grand jury will review the case.

The pursuit lasted approximately 15 minutes, the state patrol said.

