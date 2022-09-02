One dead following 3-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Kearney

KEARNEY — One person died following a three-vehicle crash involving a Cozad Public School bus Thursday night in Kearney.

Around 8 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to the crash on South Second Avenue at Platte Road near Skeeter Barnes in Kearney. According to the Kearney Police Department's Facebook page three vehicles were involved in the crash, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple ambulances were called to the scene. One person was transported to a Kearney hospital with serious injuries. None of the passengers on the bus received serious injuries, the Facebook page said.

Members of the KPD/Buffalo County Sheriff's office Crash Investigation Team responded to the crash. The investigation continues, and additional information will be released following the notification of family.