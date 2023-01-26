One dead in overnight stabbing

WATERLOO — A person died in an apparent early morning stabbing in Waterloo on Thursday.
The identity of the deceased and other details weren’t immediately available.
Waterloo police were called to a report of a possible vandalism in the 500 block of Dawson Street around 1:45 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found a parked vehicle with a slashed tire and man who was suffering from stab wounds on the sidewalk.
Officers began performing CPR until paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue arrived a short time later.
The man was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
During the investigation, detectives determined the stabbing occurred during a confrontation involving the deceased and others outside a home in the area. Officers have interviewed people involved in the incident.