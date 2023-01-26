One dead in overnight stabbing

WATERLOO — A person died in an apparent early morning stabbing in Waterloo on Thursday.

The identity of the deceased and other details weren’t immediately available.

Waterloo police were called to a report of a possible vandalism in the 500 block of Dawson Street around 1:45 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found a parked vehicle with a slashed tire and man who was suffering from stab wounds on the sidewalk.

Officers began performing CPR until paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue arrived a short time later.

The man was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

During the investigation, detectives determined the stabbing occurred during a confrontation involving the deceased and others outside a home in the area. Officers have interviewed people involved in the incident.

The investigation into the stabbing is going, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Police Detective Division at (319) 291-4340 #3.

The slaying is the city’s first homicide for 2023.

Photos: Homicide, Dawson Street, Jan. 26, 2023 012623jr-homicide-dawson-1 012623jr-homicide-dawson-3 012623jr-homicide-dawson-2 012623jr-homicide-dawson-4 012623jr-homicide-dawson-5