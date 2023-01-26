 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

One dead in overnight stabbing

  • Updated
  • 0
012623jr-homicide-dawson-1

Waterloo police are investigating a homicide after officers found a male suffering from stab wounds in the 500 block of Dawson Street on Thursday.

 JEFF REINITZ

WATERLOO — A person died in an apparent early morning stabbing in Waterloo on Thursday.

The identity of the deceased and other details weren’t immediately available.

Waterloo police were called to a report of a possible vandalism in the 500 block of Dawson Street around 1:45 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found a parked vehicle with a slashed tire and man who was suffering from stab wounds on the sidewalk.

Officers began performing CPR until paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue arrived a short time later.

The man was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

During the investigation, detectives determined the stabbing occurred during a confrontation involving the deceased and others outside a home in the area. Officers have interviewed people involved in the incident.

People are also reading…

The investigation into the stabbing is going, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Police Detective Division at (319) 291-4340 #3.

The slaying is the city’s first homicide for 2023.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

On the one hill with internet connection, Ukrainian kids build makeshift classroom

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News