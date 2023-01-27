One killed, four hospitalized after crash in Saunders County

One person was killed and four remain hospitalized after a crash Wednesday night in Saunders County.

Saunders County Sheriff Chris Lichtenberg said a 2007 Toyota Camry, driven by 20-year-old Payton Pruett, was headed north on Nebraska 79 north of Prague when Pruett lost control of the vehicle, veering into a ditch before overcorrecting and crossing the center line.

The Toyota collided with a 2001 Buick Regal carrying two adults, a 6-year-old and a 3-year-old.

Police said the Buick crashed into a ditch and the Toyota ended up upside-down in the northbound lane.

All five people were transported to Fremont Methodist Health. Several were later transferred to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

A woman who was a front-seat passenger in the Buick died at the Omaha hospital. The man who was driving the Buick remains hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Their names had not been released as of Thursday afternoon.

The 3-year-old has life-threatening injuries, while the 6-year-old is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Lichtenberg, alcohol was not a factor but the crash remains under investigation.

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Nebraska Counties with the most emergency shelters in Nebraska #50. Otoe County #49. Kimball County #48. Colfax County #47. Hamilton County #46. Furnas County #45. Greeley County #44. Gage County #43. Cheyenne County #42. Scotts Bluff County #41. Platte County #40. Sherman County #39. Perkins County #38. Dundy County #37. Keya Paha County #36. Garfield County #35. Keith County #34. Hitchcock County #33. Logan County #32. Webster County #31. Thurston County #30. Thayer County #29. Red Willow County #28. Adams County #27. Dawson County #26. Fillmore County #25. Wayne County #24. Loup County #23. Custer County #22. Kearney County #21. Frontier County #20. Banner County #19. Gosper County #18. Boone County #17. Jefferson County #16. Nance County #15. Thomas County #14. Seward County #13. Sioux County #12. Polk County #11. McPherson County #10. Arthur County #9. Sheridan County #8. Boyd County #7. Rock County #6. Butler County #5. Franklin County #4. Garden County #3. Hayes County #2. Harlan County #1. Hooker County