 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

One killed, four hospitalized after crash in Saunders County

  • 0

One person was killed and four remain hospitalized after a crash Wednesday night in Saunders County.

Saunders County Sheriff Chris Lichtenberg said a 2007 Toyota Camry, driven by 20-year-old Payton Pruett, was headed north on Nebraska 79 north of Prague when Pruett lost control of the vehicle, veering into a ditch before overcorrecting and crossing the center line.

Saunders County Crash

One person was killed and four remain hospitalized after a crash Wednesday night in Saunders County.

The Toyota collided with a 2001 Buick Regal carrying two adults, a 6-year-old and a 3-year-old.

Police said the Buick crashed into a ditch and the Toyota ended up upside-down in the northbound lane.

All five people were transported to Fremont Methodist Health. Several were later transferred to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

A woman who was a front-seat passenger in the Buick died at the Omaha hospital. The man who was driving the Buick remains hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. 

People are also reading…

Their names had not been released as of Thursday afternoon.

The 3-year-old has life-threatening injuries, while the 6-year-old is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Lichtenberg, alcohol was not a factor but the crash remains under investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Team kickstart winter training in New Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News