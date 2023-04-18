Photo Credit: Science Photo Library / Alamy Stock Photo

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, each year there are over 1 million work-related injury and illness cases resulting in days away from work. That’s one occupational injury or illness out of every 100 full-time workers annually. The number might not seem high, but given the median number of work days lost per case is 9, the effects are quite large.

Interestingly, most workplace injuries (almost 60% in 2016) are the result of common, everyday missteps — such as overexertion and falls, slips, and trips — not violent events, vehicle crashes, or exposure to harmful substances. This likely explains why the injury incidence rate of nursing assistants, for example, is very close to that of movers and construction workers.

With this in mind, the business security firm CPI Security wanted to help business owners understand which specific injuries were most common in the workplace. Using data from the BLS, CPI analyzed incidence rates, total injuries, median number of work days lost, and other factors across over 1.1 million injury cases nationwide in 2016. For each type of injury, data was used to determine an approximation for how many total work days are lost annually due to that injury (across all employees nationwide), as well as the most common event leading to that injury. The list below shows the top 8 most common workplace injuries in the U.S. With a better understanding for the injuries employees are susceptible to, business owners are better equipped to create and monitor more secure work environments.

—CPI Business Solutions

Methodology

Data used in this analysis is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses (SOII). The SOII includes data on non-fatal injuries and illnesses for each calendar year from a sample of employers. Data for the self-employed, small farms (10 or fewer people), private household workers, volunteers, and federal government workers are not included in the survey. The specific dataset used in this analysis is the Nonfatal cases involving days away from work: selected characteristics (2016). Cases were grouped by the nature of injury (the list items below). The 8 natures with the highest incidence rates are included below with their corresponding total number of cases and median days away from work. The most common event causing the injury for each nature was determined based on total cases. Total work days lost due to the injury was calculated by multiplying the total number of cases for each nature in 2016 by its median days away from work. This calculation is to be used as a rough, directional indicator of how impactful injuries of each nature are on workforce participation.