One Lincoln teen robbed another after pickup basketball game, police say

An 18-year-old Lincoln man was charged with robbery Monday after police allege he flashed a revolver and robbed another teen of his phone after a pickup basketball game in northeast Lincoln last week.

After playing in the basketball game near 59th and Adams streets Nov. 8 with a 19-year-old man and several other teens, Malaki Williams invited them to his car to smoke marijuana, Lincoln Police investigators said in the affidavit for his arrest.

But when Williams, and the others climbed into the vehicle, Williams confronted the victim about money he owed his ex-girlfriend and flashed a black revolver, the investigators said.

An unidentified male who was sitting in the back seat of the car with the victim then repeatedly punched him and took his phone, according to police.

And the group threatened him, urging him not to report the crime.

In an interview with investigators, Williams pinned the robbery on the unidentified male who had been in the back seat with the victim — the man who, Williams said, kept the teen's phone.

Prosecutors, though, charged Williams with robbery for his role in the crime.

He is being held at the Lancaster County Jail on a $75,000 percentage bond. Williams must pay $7,500 to be released.