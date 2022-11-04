One man dead in Jackson County shooting

One man is dead after a shooting Thursday in Jackson County near Fulton, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Sheriff Brent Kilburg said that at 5:35 p.m., the Jackson County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting that a man had been shot and was in need of assistance.

Jackson County deputies and officers with the Maquoketa Police Department responded to the caller’s location in rural Jackson County near Fulton.

The man, identified as 60-year-old Michael Berg, was transported to the Jackson County Regional Health Center where he was pronounce dead.

Sheriff’s investigators and agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation interviewed two involved persons and collected physical evidence related to the incident.

All parties were cooperative and no persons interviewed were detained.

Kilburg said the investigation is continuing and there are no threats to the community related to the incident.

The investigation will be reviewed by the Jackson County Attorney’s Office.