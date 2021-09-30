 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

One man found dead after Thursday morning shooting in Omaha

  • 0

Omaha police found one man dead after responding to a call of a shooting Thursday morning.

Officers went to a home near 61st and Pratt streets at 7:55 a.m. after receiving a report of shots fired, which soon upgraded to a shooting with a person down. 

No one else was taken to the hospital by medics.

Omaha Police Lt. Steve Meister said officers took one man into custody for questioning "to determine his involvement."

Meister said as of Thursday morning, they were not looking for any additional suspects.

"Right now, we're just in the process of talking to some witnesses and gathering some evidence on scene," he said.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's immersive NFT installation auction kicks off

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News