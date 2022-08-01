One man killed, two other men wounded in Omaha shooting

One man died and two other men were wounded in a shooting early Sunday near 22nd and Lake Streets in North Omaha.

Davonta J. Williams, 31, of Hastings, Nebraska, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress, an Omaha police spokesman said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Vincent Nelson, 35, and Madison Hill, 28, both of Omaha, were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, the spokesman said. Officers found the shooting victims when they were called to a vacant lot at 2235 Lake St. at 2:36 a.m.

The shooting death is Omaha’s 11th homicide of 2022. That compares with 19 homicides recorded as of the same date last year.