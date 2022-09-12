One person dead after report of car fire in north Lincoln

A man died in a car fire late Monday morning in the parking lot of an apartment complex near 14th and Superior streets, Lincoln police confirmed.

Assistant Chief Jason Stille said the man was found dead just outside the driver's side door of a small, burned out SUV.

Investigators still were working to confirm his identity.

Witnesses who called 911 described hearing an explosion at about 11:15 a.m. and seeing a man on fire, dispatchers said in radio traffic calling police and firefighters to the Superior Place Apartments, 1501 Superior St.

Firefighters had water on the fire within 6 minutes of the call and found the man dead.

Stille said no one else was injured and no other vehicles in the lot appeared to have been damaged.

The cause of the fire will be determined by a fire inspector, who didn't immediately return a call seeking comment. But Stille said he saw a couple of oxygen tanks at the scene, which may have played a role in the fire.