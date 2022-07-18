One person dead in accident involving Iowa driver's education students

JANESVILLE — One person is dead and three others were injured in a Monday morning crash on U.S. Highway 218 that involved a driver's education car.

The Iowa State Patrol said shortly before 8:30 a.m. a 14-year-old from Waterloo was driving a Chevy Impala southbound on Highway 218 near the Janesville exit when the car went onto the shoulder. The driver over-corrected, crossing the southbound lanes of the highway and the median into the path of an oncoming northbound car.

A State Patrol official confirmed the Chevy Impala was a driver's education vehicle.

Gregory Harter, a 71-year-old passenger from Fairbank, died. Another 14-year-old passenger, of Waverly, was hurt. The driver of the Impala was also hurt.

The woman in the other car, Tabetha Gehrke, of Waterloo, was also injured.

Harter was transported to Woods Funeral Home. The two teenagers were transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital and Gehrke was transported to MercyOne Waterloo.

Also responding to the scene were the Bremer County Sheriff's Office, Janeville fire and police departments, Waverly Ambulance, the state medical examiner's office, Tim and Mike's Towing, and the Iowa Department of Transportation. The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.