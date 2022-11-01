One person killed in rollover crash in Bellevue

One person was killed and another was seriously injured early Tuesday in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Nebraska 370 in Bellevue.
A vehicle that was eastbound on the highway crossed into the median about 4 a.m. and rolled several times, according to a Bellevue police spokesman. One person was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
A second occupant of the vehicle was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.
