One person killed in rollover crash in Bellevue

John Cook, the Nebraska volleyball head coach, speaks at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

One person was killed and another was seriously injured early Tuesday in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Nebraska 370 in Bellevue.

A vehicle that was eastbound on the highway crossed into the median about 4 a.m. and rolled several times, according to a Bellevue police spokesman. One person was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

A second occupant of the vehicle was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.

