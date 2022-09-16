One person killed in skydiving accident at Crete airport

A skydiving accident reportedly killed one and injured another Thursday afternoon at the Crete Municipal Airport, where SkyDive Atlas offers what its website describes as "the only professional tandem skydiving operation in the state of Nebraska."

According to the Crete News, one customer was killed in the incident and an instructor was injured.

In a message to the Journal Star, Sean Tillery, who owns SkyDive Atlas, offered thoughts to affected families.

"We are very sad and our hearts and thoughts go out to the families," he wrote.

Tillery said the company will cooperate with any local or federal investigations into the incident.

In response to follow-up questions on Thursday's wind conditions and whether the company was still offering dives Friday, Tillery said, "We are all grieving."

Crete Police Chief Steve Hensel did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment Friday, and a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately respond to a call or email.