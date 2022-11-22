 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

One person killed in south Lincoln crash, police say

One person was killed Monday evening in a crash at the intersection of 33rd Street and Nebraska 2, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

 Evelyn Mejia, Lincoln Journal Star

Rescue crews were called at about 4:30 p.m. after a Toyota Prius that was westbound on Nebraska 2 attempted to turn south onto 33rd Street and was struck by an eastbound pickup, police said.

The lone occupant of the Prius, an 80-year-old woman, was transported to a local hospital, where she later died. It's unclear whether the driver of the pickup was injured.

Neither driver had been identified as of Monday evening.

