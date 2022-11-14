One person killed, six others injured in shooting at large gathering in North Omaha

Omaha police said one person died and six other people were wounded in a shooting at a large gathering early Sunday in North Omaha.

Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said extra resources are being utilized to find the person or people responsible for the shooting. There will also be an increased police presence in the area, he said.

“It is imperative OPD pieces together what took place so resolve can come for the victims and their families,” Schmaderer said. “At this point in the investigation, an after-hours party was occurring and a confrontation took place resulting in gunfire. There is no indication it was a random shooting.”

The shooting occurred shortly after 4 a.m. near 33rd Street and Ames Avenue, a police spokesman said. The name of the person who died was not immediately available.

Two people were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, one with lifesaving measures in progress and the other in critical condition. The person undergoing lifesaving measures later died, the spokesman said.

Six other people who were injured by gunfire at the same location went to the Nebraska Medical Center and Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. None of those people appeared to have life-threatening injuries, the spokesman said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Omaha Police Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656, or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. p3tips.com Callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to a homicide arrest and conviction.

The homicide is the 25th slaying in Omaha in 2022. That compares with 28 at this time last year and 34 in 2020.