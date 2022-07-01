 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person killed when tree falls on house in Lincoln, LFR says

One person was killed when a tree fell on a house in the Country Club Neighborhood on Thursday afternoon and caused the chimney to collapse, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Rescue crews responded to the 2700 block of Manse Avenue at about 1:10 p.m. on a reported structure collapse. The chimney had fallen through the house after being struck by the tree. The debris landed on a man inside, Lincoln Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Michael Smith said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Smith said family members had been notified, but the man's identity was not released.

The Lincoln Police Department, Lincoln Electric System crews and members of the Nebraska Task Force One urban search and rescue team assisted at the scene.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

