One year after July 4 deck collapse, Sutton man charged with eight misdemeanors

Nearly a year after a deck collapsed at a Fourth of July party in Sutton, injuring at least 17 people, Fillmore County prosecutors have charged a 21-year-old man with eight misdemeanors stemming from the clamorous party that led to the collapse.

Cameron Kleinschmidt-Rouse hosted the event at his parents' house along County Road D — between the small communities of Sutton, Grafton and Henderson — where at least 57 people had gathered before an above-ground deck collapsed under the weight of partygoers.

Prosecutors charged Kleinschmidt-Rouse last month with four counts of selling alcohol to a minor and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to court filings.

The charges against the former high school football standout come at least six months after the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office turned its evidence over to County Attorney Jill Cunningham for prosecution.

Much of the investigation had wrapped up by the end of July 2021, when Sheriff Steve Julich filed a 10-page affidavit for a search warrant detailing the aftermath of the collapse and laying out four criminal allegations, including two felonies, against Kleinschmidt-Rouse and his parents, who were home at the time.

In the affidavit, investigators alleged the residents tampered with witnesses by instructing dozens of partygoers not to talk to police as first responders encountered a chaotic scene. One person was suffering seizures after the collapse, and others taken from the scene by ambulance reported broken bones, head trauma and other injuries, first responders said.

Kleinschmidt-Rouse initially told authorities that he was confident everyone at the party was of legal age to drink because he had directed someone to check IDs at the door, Deputy Darren Pfeifer said in the affidavit.

But investigators later found that 50 of the 57 partygoers they identified were under 21, Pfeifer said. The youngest attendee was 15, he said, and the average age of identified partygoers was 18½.

A 17-year-old girl told investigators that when she arrived with four underage friends, none of them were asked for IDs, but they were offered a $15 VIP pass that allowed them access to free food, drinks and the deck overlooking an outdoor pool that later collapsed, according to the affidavit.

Another 17-year-old who attended the party and later wound up at the Fillmore County Hospital told investigators the hosts "were pretty much just handing (alcohol) out," Pfeifer said in the affidavit.

In the 18 days after the collapse, investigators talked to 14 attendees, Pfeifer said. None of them had been ID'd before entering the party.

The teen said the party's hosts were upset that attendees contacted police after the collapse. A 20-year-old man declined to talk with investigators because, he said, Kleinschmidt-Rouse had gotten angry with him for speaking to the media after the deck collapsed.

Deputies had been building a case against the Kleinschmidts, though Cunningham ultimately only charged Kleinschmidt-Rouse with misdemeanors.

In January, Julich said his office turned the case over to the county attorney "several months ago," expecting charges to be filed against the homeowners, a 67-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman.

It's not clear why charges weren't filed for another six months, nor why Cunningham chose not to pursue tampering charges against any of the residents.

In an email, she said she could not comment on the case since Kleinschmidt-Rouse had not yet been served with the citation.

The 21-year-old, who played high school football at Sutton and later Lincoln High and committed in 2018 to join Nebraska's football program as a walk-on, will make his first court appearance July 13.