OPS bus driver dies following house fire near Omaha Northwest High School

OMAHA — A 58-year-old man died and his older brother was seriously injured early Wednesday following a fire at their home near Omaha Northwest High School.

Emergency medical personnel performed CPR on the man, Dave Domayer, while en route to the Nebraska Medical Center, according to Omaha Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick. Domayer was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to his sister, Tricia Domayer of Omaha.

Mike Domayer, 65, sustained smoke inhalation and was admitted to the hospital, Tricia Domayer said.

The fire in the three-bedroom home at 7891 Bauman Ave. was reported shortly after 3 a.m.

The house, valued at $143,500, sustained an estimated $100,000 in damage. The contents of the home, valued at $75,000, sustained an estimated $50,000 in damage.

The Domayer brothers worked as bus drivers for the Omaha Public Schools, their sister said. Dave had been a driver since the 1980s, she said, and Mike began driving for OPS about five years ago. Dave also worked nights as a mechanic for Keith’s BP gas station at 90th and Fort Streets.