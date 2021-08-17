OPS middle school staffer arrested on suspicion of distributing child pornography

OMAHA — A staff member of an Omaha middle school was arrested last month on suspicion of distributing child pornography.

Brandon Lanza was booked into the Douglas County Jail on July 28.

Douglas County Chief Deputy Sheriff Wayne Hudson said Friday that the 39-year-old faces a charge of distribution of child pornography.

In an email to Davis Middle School staff and families, the school announced the arrest of a staff member.

"It is our understanding that the investigation does not involve any Davis Middle School students and is not related to the staff member's employment with the district," the email said.

The Davis Middle School website listed Lanza as an IT specialist.

The administration recommended that the school board terminate the staff member's employment, according to the email.

