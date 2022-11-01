Orchard woman accused of stealing more than $21,000

An Orchard woman is facing up to 40 years in prison after being accused of stealing more than $21,000 from her Charles City employer over the past 10 years.
Farmer
Photo courtesy of the Floyd County Jail
According to court records, 59-year-old Theresa Ann Farmer has been charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft and unauthorized use of credit cards in Floyd County.
The records state Farmer stole the money starting in 2012 and ending this year from Eggert, Erb, & Ellingson law firm. At least some of the money was allegedly stolen by unauthorized use of company credit cards.
A warrant for Farmer's arrest was issued Oct. 7 and she was taken into custody by Floyd County sheriff's deputies Oct. 15. She posted a $40,000 cash bond the following day. A preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 28 was waived and no other court dates have been set.
Counties most concerned about climate change in Iowa
Nationally, 72% of Americans
believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Iowa using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Cass County
- Worried about global warming: 57.0%
--- 4.1% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.9%
- Total population: 10,185 people
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Audubon County
- Worried about global warming: 57.2%
--- 3.9% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%
- Total population: 4,429 people
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Taylor County
- Worried about global warming: 57.2%
--- 3.9% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%
- Total population: 4,731 people
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Emmet County
- Worried about global warming: 57.2%
--- 3.9% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.8%
- Total population: 7,481 people
Phinn // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Grundy County
- Worried about global warming: 57.3%
--- 3.8% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%
- Total population: 9,465 people
Lolwhynot3498 // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Allamakee County
- Worried about global warming: 57.4%
--- 3.7% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%
- Total population: 10,618 people
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Iowa County
- Worried about global warming: 57.4%
--- 3.7% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%
- Total population: 12,474 people
cwwycoff1 // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Boone County
- Worried about global warming: 57.5%
--- 3.6% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%
- Total population: 20,649 people
Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Jackson County
- Worried about global warming: 57.5%
--- 3.6% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.2%
- Total population: 15,090 people
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Mitchell County
- Worried about global warming: 57.6%
--- 3.5% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%
- Total population: 8,125 people
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Clayton County
- Worried about global warming: 57.7%
--- 3.4% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.2%
- Total population: 13,865 people
Jsayre64 // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Muscatine County
- Worried about global warming: 57.7%
--- 3.4% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%
- Total population: 32,189 people
Thug outlaw69 // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Marion County
- Worried about global warming: 57.8%
--- 3.3% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%
- Total population: 25,430 people
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Chickasaw County
- Worried about global warming: 57.8%
--- 3.3% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%
- Total population: 9,282 people
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Delaware County
- Worried about global warming: 58.0%
--- 3.1% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.1%
- Total population: 13,063 people
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Buchanan County
- Worried about global warming: 58.1%
--- 3.0% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%
- Total population: 15,470 people
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Adams County
- Worried about global warming: 58.2%
--- 2.9% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%
- Total population: 2,904 people
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Clinton County
- Worried about global warming: 58.3%
--- 2.8% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.8%
- Total population: 36,218 people
Richc80 // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Webster County
- Worried about global warming: 58.3%
--- 2.8% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.5%
- Total population: 28,778 people
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Crawford County
- Worried about global warming: 58.4%
--- 2.7% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%
- Total population: 12,802 people
Joe Elliott // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Howard County
- Worried about global warming: 58.4%
--- 2.7% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%
- Total population: 6,887 people
Jatakuck // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Benton County
- Worried about global warming: 58.5%
--- 2.7% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.1%
- Total population: 19,583 people
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Jones County
- Worried about global warming: 58.6%
--- 2.5% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%
- Total population: 16,166 people
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Winnebago County
- Worried about global warming: 58.6%
--- 2.5% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%
- Total population: 8,249 people
Chuckmor // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Fayette County
- Worried about global warming: 58.7%
--- 2.4% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%
- Total population: 15,653 people
Woodard // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Jasper County
- Worried about global warming: 58.8%
--- 2.3% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%
- Total population: 28,698 people
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Warren County
- Worried about global warming: 58.8%
--- 2.3% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.6%
- Total population: 37,653 people
Lynn Betts // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Bremer County
- Worried about global warming: 58.8%
--- 2.3% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.1%
- Total population: 19,326 people
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Palo Alto County
- Worried about global warming: 58.9%
--- 2.2% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%
- Total population: 6,878 people
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Des Moines County
- Worried about global warming: 59.4%
--- 1.7% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%
- Total population: 30,453 people
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Floyd County
- Worried about global warming: 59.8%
--- 1.3% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%
- Total population: 12,224 people
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Union County
- Worried about global warming: 59.9%
--- 1.3% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%
- Total population: 9,581 people
Gvetterick // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Tama County
- Worried about global warming: 59.9%
--- 1.2% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%
- Total population: 12,937 people
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Decatur County
- Worried about global warming: 60.3%
--- 0.8% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.5%
- Total population: 6,243 people
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Dubuque County
- Worried about global warming: 60.4%
--- 0.7% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%
- Total population: 74,777 people
FluffyGryphon // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Washington County
- Worried about global warming: 60.6%
--- 0.5% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.4%
- Total population: 16,635 people
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Cerro Gordo County
- Worried about global warming: 60.6%
--- 0.5% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%
- Total population: 34,021 people
Dan Breyfogle // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Woodbury County
- Worried about global warming: 60.6%
--- 0.5% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%
- Total population: 75,745 people
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#12. Scott County
- Worried about global warming: 61.2%
--- 0.1% higher than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.7%
- Total population: 131,298 people
formulanone // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Dallas County
- Worried about global warming: 62.5%
--- 1.4% higher than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.5%
- Total population: 62,764 people
Stephen Matthew Milligan // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Linn County
- Worried about global warming: 62.9%
--- 1.8% higher than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%
- Total population: 171,249 people
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Marshall County
- Worried about global warming: 63.6%
--- 2.5% higher than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.4%
- Total population: 29,900 people
Daniel Hartwig // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Winneshiek County
- Worried about global warming: 64.1%
--- 3.0% higher than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.2%
- Total population: 16,510 people
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Polk County
- Worried about global warming: 64.4%
--- 3.3% higher than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.1%
- Total population: 359,784 people
Katie Haugland Bowen // Flickr
#6. Buena Vista County
- Worried about global warming: 64.8%
--- 3.7% higher than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.0%
- Total population: 14,864 people
Scott A. Miller // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Poweshiek County
- Worried about global warming: 64.9%
--- 3.8% higher than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.1%
- Total population: 14,792 people
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Black Hawk County
- Worried about global warming: 65.3%
--- 4.2% higher than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.5%
- Total population: 103,706 people
David Wilson // Wikimedia
#3. Story County
- Worried about global warming: 67.0%
--- 5.9% higher than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.4%
- Total population: 80,838 people
Carl Wycoff // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Jefferson County
- Worried about global warming: 67.4%
--- 6.3% higher than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.1%
- Total population: 15,283 people
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Johnson County
- Worried about global warming: 74.4%
--- 13.3% higher than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.1%
- Total population: 118,760 people
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
