Over 100 pounds of meth and fentanyl found in traffic stop on Interstate 80

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested four people after finding over 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 on Tuesday.

The traffic stop occurred at about 1 p.m. near Utica at mile marker 365, after a trooper observed a Nissan Rogue with a license plate violation. During the stop, a K-9 unit detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle.

A search revealed bags in the rear of the vehicle, containing 101 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl.

The four occupants of the vehicle were Jhonny Murillo Martinez, 38, of Hyattsville, Maryland; Tonny Guevara Chacon, 24, of Lorton, Virginia; and Rene Rodriguez Morales, 27, and Marta Rodriguez, 38, both of Falls Church, Virginia.

All four occupants were arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. All four were lodged in York County jail.