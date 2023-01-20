Owner of Lincoln business sentenced for failing to pay millions in payroll taxes

The owner of a Lincoln business who failed to pay payroll taxes for a decade was sentenced for it Thursday in U.S. District Court.

Christopher Weaver, a 49-year-old Hallam man, is the owner of Structural Enterprises Inc. (SEi), which is in the business of construction, contracting and heavy machinery rentals.

In 2021, Weaver was indicted on 32 counts of the willful failure to pay the tax. He ultimately pleaded guilty to a single count as part of a plea deal.

In court Thursday, Weaver said briefly: "I did as much as I could to remedy the situation that I got myself into."

His attorney, Bob Creager, said Weaver since has gotten caught up with the IRS, paying more than $8 million he and his business owed since 2010, even though he only could be charged for 2015-2020 because of the statute of limitations.

"We know that everything is paid, all the way back beyond the statute, both sides, penalty, interest, everything," Creager said.

He argued Weaver should get a reduced sentence for his extraordinary efforts to make things right.

Creager said while you can't ignore your tax obligations for 10 years, especially if you happen to be a big, successful company where payroll taxes get into the millions, people also should get credit for taking responsibility.

He said after the mother of Weaver's daughter died, Weaver ignored a lot of things that he shouldn't have and got behind. It got to the point where Weaver knew he was in trouble for not paying and thought paying at that point would get him in trouble.

"The worse it got, the worse it got. Until, here we are," Creager said.

But, he said, in his 45 years practicing he's never seen anyone take responsibility the way Weaver did. He kept the money in a trust account and had the records and had all the payroll tax obligations paid before he was indicted.

Then he started dealing with the corporate responsibility and paid the penalties and interest, he said.

"Mr. Weaver's not a bad person," Creager said. "He just is a hardworking man who made a mistake. Did the best to fix it."

On the other side, Assistant U.S. Attorney Dan Packard argued for a two-year prison sentence, saying Weaver got credit for his efforts to pay restitution as part of the deal, which dismissed 31 counts and capped his exposure at two years' incarceration.

Packard said the defense argument that going to prison could impact Weaver's employees was almost offensive given that for 10 years Weaver took taxes from their paychecks and failed to pay it to the IRS for their benefit.

"In this case, the real victims here were his employees," Packard said.

U.S. District Judge John Gerrard said Nebraska has been seeing a load of these cases recently. Some where the funds have been used for nefarious purposes. Or where it has gone on for years.

"There does have to be punishment in a case like this," he said. "You can't just not pay taxes for 10 years and expect to walk away."

In Weaver's case, he said, there were problems at home and Weaver buried his head in the sand.

But he didn't spend the money and since has paid it back, the judge said. All past taxes, interest and penalties beyond the statute of limitations. More than $8 million in all.

Gerrard sentenced Weaver to a 12-month split sentence, with six months of community confinement and six months' home detention with electronic monitoring and recommended work release.

And he fined him $10,000.

What's coming from your wallet in the Lincoln area: See the breakdown here Ag Society Ag Society JPA City of Lincoln ESU 18 Jail JPA city and jail JPA county Lancaster County LPS Lower Platte South NRD Public Building Commission Railroad Safety Transportation District SCC Police and fire pensions LPS 1999 bond 2006 LPS bond 2014 LPS bond LPS Capital Purpose Fund