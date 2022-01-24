Pair accused of bilking Sarpy County business of $112,000 in billing scheme

Looking in that big ol’ rearview mirror, it could be construed as a lot of truck washes, headlight replacements and lube jobs.

About $112,000 of them.

That’s what a dispatcher and a trucker billed a Sarpy County business for phony semitrailer truck maintenance bills over the course of 16 months, according to a federal indictment unsealed last week.

A federal grand jury in Nebraska charged Amy Shepherd of Kansas and Johnny Bradford II of California with four counts of wire fraud, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison. They are accused of stealing more than $112,000 from a national trucking company formerly known as Roadrunner Temperature Controlled Systems, which had offices in Sarpy County.

The indictment alleges:

Shepherd was employed by Roadrunner as a customer service and dispatch manager for three years — from July 2016 through June 21, 2019. She worked remotely from her home in Kansas.

Bradford began as a driver in February 2017.

Bradford and his fellow drivers could receive advances for repairs by contacting an employee in the maintenance or dispatch divisions. The advances would be sent electronically through a wire transfer service.

Such money was typically used for truck or trailer repairs, cleanings or oil changes or to pay workers to unload the trailer.

Beginning on Feb. 1, 2018, Shepherd “used her position … to fraudulently generate advances” and “characterized the advances as relating to legitimate business purposes, for example repairs, washouts or trailer unloading.”

After generating the wire transfers, Shepherd sent it to Bradford.

“Bradford then cashed the checks at vendor (businesses),” the indictment says.

After Bradford got the money, he would send portions of it back to Shepherd.

“As a result of the scheme, defendants Amy Shepherd and Johnny Bradford caused an actual loss of $112,510,” the indictment says.

Neither Shepherd nor Bradford could be reached for comment Friday. They are scheduled to make their first appearance in federal court next month.

